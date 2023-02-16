Thursday's contest features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (16-9) and the Clemson Lady Tigers (14-13) clashing at Watsco Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 70-57 win for heavily favored Miami (FL) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Hurricanes suffered a 50-40 loss to Duke.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 70, Clemson 57

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes beat the No. 11-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Hurricanes have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in the nation. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 34th-most.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 14/AP Poll)) on January 5

64-58 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on February 5

69-60 on the road over Georgia Tech (No. 39) on January 12

86-65 at home over Boston College (No. 46) on January 26

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 9

Miami (FL) Performance Insights