Stetson vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Stetson Hatters (11-15) and the Austin Peay Governors (15-8) at Edmunds Center has a projected final score of 63-59 based on our computer prediction, with Stetson taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on February 16.
The Hatters are coming off of a 67-57 loss to FGCU in their most recent game on Saturday.
Stetson vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Stetson vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Stetson 63, Austin Peay 59
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- The Hatters beat the No. 176-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Albany Great Danes, 61-40, on November 27, which goes down as their best win of the season.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-51 on the road over North Florida (No. 217) on February 2
- 70-47 at home over North Florida (No. 217) on January 2
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 240) on February 4
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 243) on November 19
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 11
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters score 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) and give up 61.0 (90th in college basketball) for a -8 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Stetson is averaging 60.1 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its season average (60.7 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Hatters have played better at home this year, averaging 63.8 points per game, compared to 59.1 per game in away games.
- Defensively, Stetson has played better at home this year, allowing 54.6 points per game, compared to 71.1 away from home.
- On offense, the Hatters have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 59.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 60.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.