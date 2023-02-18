Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Dunn-Oliver Acadome has the Alabama State Lady Hornets (12-12) going head to head against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-19) at 4:30 PM ET on February 18. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Alabama State, who are favored by our model.
The Rattlerettes lost their most recent matchup 73-67 against Alcorn State on Monday.
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida A&M vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama State 70, Florida A&M 62
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Rattlerettes notched their best win of the season on November 15, when they defeated the Georgia State Lady Panthers, who rank No. 251 in our computer rankings, 65-57.
- Florida A&M has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (10).
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 280) on January 28
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 338) on February 4
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes have been outscored by 12.8 points per game (posting 59.2 points per game, 289th in college basketball, while giving up 72 per outing, 331st in college basketball) and have a -306 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Florida A&M has scored 60.5 points per game in SWAC play, and 59.2 overall.
- The Rattlerettes average 64.8 points per game at home, and 55.2 on the road.
- Florida A&M is giving up fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (73.6).
- The Rattlerettes are averaging 62 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 2.8 more than their average for the season (59.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.