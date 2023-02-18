Saturday's contest between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-18) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Lady Ospreys are coming off of a 68-61 loss to Jacksonville State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kennesaw State 69, North Florida 59

North Florida Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Ospreys took down the Liberty Lady Flames 68-58 on January 12.

The Lady Ospreys have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).

North Florida has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins

74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 230) on January 28

54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 256) on December 1

79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 345) on January 5

North Florida Performance Insights