North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Kennesaw State Lady Owls (12-13) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (6-18) matching up at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Kennesaw State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Lady Ospreys are coming off of a 68-61 loss to Jacksonville State in their most recent outing on Thursday.
North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
North Florida vs. Kennesaw State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kennesaw State 69, North Florida 59
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Ospreys took down the Liberty Lady Flames 68-58 on January 12.
- The Lady Ospreys have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (six).
- North Florida has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 230) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 256) on December 1
- 79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 345) on January 5
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys have a -284 scoring differential, falling short by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 58.5 points per game to rank 307th in college basketball and are giving up 70.4 per contest to rank 315th in college basketball.
- On offense, North Florida is putting up 57.6 points per game this season in conference contests. To compare, its season average (58.5 points per game) is 0.9 PPG higher.
- The Lady Ospreys average 68.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 51.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 17.1 points per contest.
- North Florida surrenders 68.4 points per game at home this season, compared to 72.3 in away games.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Ospreys have been racking up 54.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 58.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
