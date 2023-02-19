The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13) will aim to stop a seven-game road skid when taking on the Florida State Seminoles (21-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets' 61.5 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 67.1 the Seminoles allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech is 13-11 when allowing fewer than 82.4 points.
  • Georgia Tech has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.
  • The 82.4 points per game the Seminoles record are 21.2 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (61.2).
  • Florida State is 21-6 when scoring more than 61.2 points.
  • Florida State's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.5 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 42% from the field, 4.9% lower than the Yellow Jackets concede defensively.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Miami (FL) L 86-82 Watsco Center
2/12/2023 @ Virginia Tech L 84-70 Cassell Coliseum
2/16/2023 Syracuse W 78-65 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

