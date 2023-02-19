How to Watch the Florida vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida Gators (14-12) will be attempting to stop a four-game losing streak when hosting the LSU Lady Tigers (24-1) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SECN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers put up 16.8 more points per game (85.1) than the Gators allow their opponents to score (68.3).
- LSU has a 21-0 record when giving up fewer than 69 points.
- LSU has put together a 22-0 record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.
- The 69 points per game the Gators put up are 13.2 more points than the Lady Tigers allow (55.8).
- Florida has a 13-9 record when putting up more than 55.8 points.
- Florida is 14-8 when it gives up fewer than 85.1 points.
- This year the Gators are shooting 36.3% from the field, only 1.8% higher than Lady Tigers give up.
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Mississippi State
|L 73-56
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/12/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 81-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 87-56
|Colonial Life Arena
|2/19/2023
|LSU
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/23/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
