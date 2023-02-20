Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 20
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's game features the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (12-12) and the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-20) facing off at Alabama A&M Events Center (on February 20) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-57 win for Alabama A&M.
The Rattlerettes dropped their last game 65-54 against Alabama State on Saturday.
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama A&M 66, Florida A&M 57
Florida A&M Schedule Analysis
- The Rattlerettes defeated the Georgia State Lady Panthers in a 65-57 win on November 15. It was their best win of the season.
- Florida A&M has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (11).
Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 278) on January 28
- 66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 334) on February 4
- 69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 358) on January 16
Florida A&M Performance Insights
- The Rattlerettes have been outscored by 12.7 points per game (posting 59 points per game, 296th in college basketball, while allowing 71.7 per outing, 333rd in college basketball) and have a -317 scoring differential.
- In SWAC action, Florida A&M has averaged 1.1 more points (60.1) than overall (59) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Rattlerettes average 64.8 points per game. Away, they average 55.1.
- In 2022-23 Florida A&M is allowing 3.5 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than on the road (73.1).
- The Rattlerettes have played better offensively over their past 10 games, generating 60.6 points per contest, 1.6 more than their season average of 59.
