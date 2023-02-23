How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Florida Atlantic Owls (24-3, 14-2 C-USA) will host the UTSA Roadrunners (8-20, 2-15 C-USA) after victories in 15 straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Florida Atlantic vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic has a 16-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the 198th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 25th.
- The Owls put up only 2.4 more points per game (77.7) than the Roadrunners allow (75.3).
- When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 75.3 points, it is 16-1.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida Atlantic has played better at home this year, averaging 80.9 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.
- At home, the Owls are surrendering 1.5 fewer points per game (65.1) than away from home (66.6).
- In home games, Florida Atlantic is draining 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.1) than away from home (9.3). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (36.8%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Rice
|W 90-81
|FAU Arena
|2/11/2023
|Louisiana Tech
|W 90-85
|FAU Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 74-70
|Murphy Athletic Center
|2/23/2023
|UTSA
|-
|FAU Arena
|2/25/2023
|UTEP
|-
|FAU Arena
|3/2/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
