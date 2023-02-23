Thursday's contest that pits the UTEP Miners (17-8) against the Florida International Panthers (12-13) at Don Haskins Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-62 in favor of UTEP, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Panthers are coming off of an 85-46 loss to Middle Tennessee in their last outing on Saturday.

Florida International vs. UTEP Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Florida International vs. UTEP Score Prediction

Prediction: UTEP 73, Florida International 62

Florida International Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in a 72-70 victory against the UTEP Miners on January 19.

Florida International has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Florida International 2022-23 Best Wins

50-44 at home over Charlotte (No. 194) on February 2

71-63 on the road over Charlotte (No. 194) on January 5

86-67 at home over North Texas (No. 197) on December 31

51-48 at home over UTSA (No. 198) on January 21

91-89 on the road over UAB (No. 212) on January 7

Florida International Performance Insights