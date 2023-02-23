How to Watch the Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) will try to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ACC Network Extra.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Seminoles average 23.2 more points per game (82.3) than the Demon Deacons give up to opponents (59.1).
- When Florida State gives up fewer than 59.0 points, it is 9-0.
- Florida State has put together a 22-6 record in games it scores more than 59.1 points.
- The Demon Deacons record 8.0 fewer points per game (59.0) than the Seminoles give up (67.0).
- Wake Forest is 7-0 when scoring more than 67.0 points.
- Wake Forest's record is 14-12 when it allows fewer than 82.3 points.
- This season the Demon Deacons are shooting 32.2% from the field, 6.7% lower than the Seminoles concede.
- The Seminoles make 42.4% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Demon Deacons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 84-70
|Cassell Coliseum
|2/16/2023
|Syracuse
|W 78-65
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
