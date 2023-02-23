Thursday's game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has the Florida State Seminoles (22-7) squaring off against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-62 win for Florida State.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Seminoles claimed an 80-66 victory over Georgia Tech.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida State 71, Wake Forest 62

Florida State Schedule Analysis

The Seminoles' best win of the season came in a 70-57 victory versus the No. 9 Duke Blue Devils on January 29.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Seminoles are 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Florida State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (seven).

Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins

78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on December 29

91-72 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 12

76-75 over Purdue (No. 44) on November 25

92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 21

78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 16

Florida State Performance Insights