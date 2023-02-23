Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the North Alabama Lions (12-14) against the Jacksonville Dolphins (11-14) at Flowers Hall should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of North Alabama. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Dolphins are coming off of a 59-53 victory against Jacksonville State in their last game on Saturday.
Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
Jacksonville vs. North Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: North Alabama 66, Jacksonville 63
Jacksonville Schedule Analysis
- The Dolphins' best victory this season came against the Austin Peay Governors, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 155) in our computer rankings. The Dolphins brought home the 55-52 win on the road on February 11.
Jacksonville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 59-53 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 181) on February 18
- 82-71 at home over Florida International (No. 209) on November 19
- 75-62 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on November 27
- 77-64 at home over Bellarmine (No. 297) on January 2
- 71-56 on the road over Presbyterian (No. 317) on December 3
Jacksonville Performance Insights
- The Dolphins put up 63.7 points per game (210th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential.
- Jacksonville scores fewer points in conference action (59.1 per game) than overall (63.7).
- In 2022-23 the Dolphins are scoring 8.5 more points per game at home (67.8) than away (59.3).
- In 2022-23 Jacksonville is giving up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than on the road (69.8).
- While the Dolphins are posting 63.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 56.0 points per contest.
