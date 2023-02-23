Thursday's contest at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (20-9) squaring off against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) at 6:00 PM ET on February 23. Our computer prediction projects a 71-65 victory for Louisville, who are favored by our model.

The Hurricanes are coming off of a 77-68 loss to Syracuse in their most recent game on Sunday.

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Miami (FL) vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 71, Miami (FL) 65

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes' signature win this season came in a 77-66 victory against the No. 11 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 8.

The Hurricanes have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have seven Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (FL) is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Cardinals are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 141st-most victories.

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on February 9

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on January 5

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 72) on February 2

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 72) on February 16

55-43 at home over Wake Forest (No. 82) on January 15

Miami (FL) Performance Insights