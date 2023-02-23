North Florida vs. Central Arkansas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18) and North Florida Lady Ospreys (7-18) matching up at Farris Center has a projected final score of 63-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Central Arkansas, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Lady Ospreys' most recent contest on Saturday ended in an 84-76 win over Kennesaw State.
North Florida vs. Central Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
North Florida vs. Central Arkansas Score Prediction
- Prediction: Central Arkansas 63, North Florida 57
North Florida Schedule Analysis
- On January 12, the Lady Ospreys captured their signature win of the season, a 68-58 victory over the Liberty Lady Flames, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings.
- North Florida has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (eight).
North Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-76 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 216) on February 18
- 74-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 220) on January 28
- 54-43 on the road over Bethune-Cookman (No. 262) on December 1
- 79-62 on the road over Queens (NC) (No. 341) on January 5
North Florida Performance Insights
- The Lady Ospreys have been outscored by 11.0 points per game (posting 59.6 points per game, 282nd in college basketball, while conceding 70.6 per contest, 317th in college basketball) and have a -276 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, North Florida has put up 59.3 points per game in ASUN play, and 59.6 overall.
- At home, the Lady Ospreys average 69.5 points per game. On the road, they average 51.0.
- North Florida is giving up fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (72.3).
- The Lady Ospreys have fared worse offensively over their previous 10 games, posting 58.0 points per contest, 1.6 fewer points their than season average of 59.6.
