Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-12) and the Stetson Hatters (12-16) at Pete Mathews Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-54 and heavily favors Jacksonville State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Hatters are coming off of a 68-52 loss to Lipscomb in their most recent game on Saturday.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
Stetson vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Jacksonville State 65, Stetson 54
Stetson Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Hatters took down the Austin Peay Governors 53-48 on February 16.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Stetson is 7-8 (.467%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.
Stetson 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-40 over Albany (No. 200) on November 27
- 57-48 on the road over Jacksonville (No. 223) on February 4
- 50-48 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on January 26
- 67-65 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 301) on December 11
- 77-61 at home over Furman (No. 312) on November 19
Stetson Performance Insights
- The Hatters put up 60.1 points per game (275th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (83rd in college basketball). They have a -19 scoring differential.
- Stetson has averaged 1 fewer points in ASUN action (59.1) than overall (60.1).
- At home, the Hatters average 62.3 points per game. Away, they average 59.1.
- At home Stetson is conceding 55.1 points per game, 16.0 fewer points than it is on the road (71.1).
- The Hatters have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, compiling 58.7 points per contest, 1.4 fewer points their than season average of 60.1.
