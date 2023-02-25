How to Watch the Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
The Southern Lady Jaguars (12-13) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Bethune-Cookman Lady Wildcats (10-15) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Moore Gymnasium. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: CBS
Bethune-Cookman vs. Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Jaguars score an average of 56.4 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.7 the Lady Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When Southern gives up fewer than 61.1 points, it is 9-3.
- When it scores more than 64.7 points, Southern is 8-0.
- The Lady Wildcats put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (61.1) than the Lady Jaguars allow (62.6).
- When Bethune-Cookman totals more than 62.6 points, it is 8-3.
- Bethune-Cookman has a 6-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 56.4 points.
Bethune-Cookman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|Jackson State
|L 77-52
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/18/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|L 50-48
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|2/20/2023
|@ Alabama State
|L 74-71
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|2/25/2023
|Southern
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|2/27/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
|3/4/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Moore Gymnasium
