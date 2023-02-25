FGCU vs. Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (27-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (15-12) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-57, with heavily favored FGCU coming out on top. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Eagles took care of business in their last outing 82-56 against Kennesaw State on Thursday.
FGCU vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
FGCU vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction
- Prediction: FGCU 71, Jacksonville State 57
FGCU Schedule Analysis
- The Eagles' signature win this season came in a 70-53 victory on January 2 over the Liberty Lady Flames, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 99) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, FGCU is 14-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 109) on December 18
- 68-60 over San Diego (No. 126) on November 20
- 65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 18
- 63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 144) on November 26
- 55-42 at home over Austin Peay (No. 152) on February 18
FGCU Performance Insights
- The Eagles have a +647 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.6 points per game. They're putting up 78.5 points per game, 16th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.9 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, FGCU has put up 81.3 points per game in ASUN play, and 78.5 overall.
- At home the Eagles are putting up 78.2 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (80.9).
- FGCU allows 52.5 points per game at home, and 58.3 on the road.
- The Eagles are posting 81.3 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 2.8 more than their average for the season (78.5).
