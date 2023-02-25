The Florida Atlantic Owls (25-3, 15-2 C-USA) hope to continue a 16-game home winning stretch when hosting the UTEP Miners (13-15, 6-11 C-USA) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline UTEP Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-11.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Florida Atlantic (-11) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Florida Atlantic (-11.5) 138.5 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Florida Atlantic (-10.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Florida Atlantic vs. UTEP Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic is 17-8-1 ATS this season.
  • In the Owls' 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.
  • UTEP has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this year.
  • In the Miners' 26 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Florida Atlantic is only 46th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), but 42nd according to computer rankings.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

