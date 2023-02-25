Markelle Fultz and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last action, a 108-106 win over the Pistons, Fultz tallied 14 points, eight assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Fultz's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.0 15.8 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 5.5 5.6 5.5 PRA 24.5 22.5 25.7 PR 18.5 16.9 20.2 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Pacers

This season, Markelle Fultz has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.8% of his team's total makes.

The Magic rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Pacers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Pacers are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, giving up 117.5 points per game.

The Pacers concede 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 27th in the NBA.

The Pacers allow 26.4 assists per contest, 27th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers are 18th in the NBA, allowing 12.6 makes per contest.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 31 13 1 8 0 1 1

