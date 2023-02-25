The Orlando Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Carter, in his last game (February 23 win against the Pistons) produced 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

In this article we will dive into Carter's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.4 15.3 Rebounds 8.5 8.7 8.4 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.4 PRA 27.5 26.7 26.1 PR 24.5 24.1 23.7 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Wendell Carter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Pacers

Carter is responsible for attempting 8.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 7.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Carter's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.9 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.6.

The Pacers concede 117.5 points per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

The Pacers are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 45.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pacers are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 26.4 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 12.6 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 28 18 10 2 1 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Carter or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.