Florida State vs. Clemson Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Florida State Seminoles (23-7) and Clemson Lady Tigers (15-14) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 73-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Florida State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Seminoles' last outing on Thursday ended in a 61-60 win against Wake Forest.
Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida State vs. Clemson Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida State 73, Clemson 66
Florida State Schedule Analysis
- When the Seminoles took down the Duke Blue Devils (No. 11 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 70-57, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Seminoles have five wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the nation.
- Florida State has nine wins against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.
- The Lady Tigers have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Florida State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-71 on the road over North Carolina (No. 22/AP Poll)) on December 29
- 91-72 at home over NC State (No. 27) on January 12
- 76-75 over Purdue (No. 42) on November 25
- 92-85 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 21
- 78-65 at home over Syracuse (No. 55) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida State Performance Insights
- The Seminoles are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +444 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (sixth in college basketball) and give up 66.8 per contest (249th in college basketball).
- Florida State has averaged 4.5 fewer points in ACC games (77.1) than overall (81.6).
- The Seminoles are putting up more points at home (86.3 per game) than away (76).
- Florida State is conceding fewer points at home (60.2 per game) than on the road (73.2).
- In their past 10 games, the Seminoles are averaging 71.1 points per contest, 10.5 fewer points than their season average (81.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.