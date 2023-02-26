The Pittsburgh Penguins (28-21-9) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-4) on February 26 at 6:00 PM ET on .

Over the last 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-2-3 while totaling 33 total goals (seven power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.6%). They have conceded 26 goals.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Sunday's game.

Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Penguins 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (+105)

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (+105)
Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-0.1)

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a 36-17-4 record overall, with a 7-4-11 record in games that have required overtime.

Tampa Bay has 20 points (9-3-2) in the 14 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Lightning recorded only one goal, they've finished 1-6-0 (two points).

Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning are 36-5-3 in the 44 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 75 points).

In the 23 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a single power-play goal, it picked up 32 points after finishing 15-6-2.

When it has outshot opponents, Tampa Bay is 21-9-3 (45 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 24 games. The Lightning finished 15-8-1 in those matchups (31 points).

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 3.17 16th 13th 2.93 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 11th 32.5 Shots 33.7 5th 13th 31.1 Shots Allowed 34.1 29th 2nd 25.9% Power Play % 21.4% 15th 12th 81.2% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

