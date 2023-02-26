The Tampa Bay Lightning (36-17-4) hit the road to play the Pittsburgh Penguins (28-21-9) at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, February 26 at 6:00 PM ET on . The Penguins are riding a three-game home losing streak.

Lightning vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-125) Penguins (+105) 6.5

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have compiled a 34-13 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Tampa Bay has gone 32-11 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (74.4% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Lightning a 55.6% chance to win.

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 29 times.

Lightning vs. Penguins Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 204 (6th) Goals 184 (16th) 167 (11th) Goals Allowed 186 (19th) 51 (3rd) Power Play Goals 43 (10th) 34 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 37 (16th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lightning with DraftKings.

Lightning Advanced Stats

Six of Tampa Bay's last 10 games hit the over.

The Lightning's past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is 0.6 lower than their season-long average.

The Lightning offense's 204 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked sixth in the NHL this year.

The Lightning are ranked 11th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 167 total goals (2.9 per game).

The squad has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +37 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.