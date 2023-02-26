The Virginia Cavaliers (15-13) will attempt to end an eight-game road losing skid at the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-11) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Scoring Comparison

  • The Cavaliers score 5.9 more points per game (69) than the Hurricanes allow their opponents to score (63.1).
  • When Virginia allows fewer than 70.8 points, it is 15-5.
  • Virginia has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.
  • The Hurricanes record 8.5 more points per game (70.8) than the Cavaliers allow (62.3).
  • Miami (FL) is 14-7 when scoring more than 62.3 points.
  • Miami (FL) is 16-3 when it allows fewer than 69 points.
  • The Hurricanes are making 41% of their shots from the field, 2.4% lower than the Cavaliers allow to opponents (43.4%).
  • The Cavaliers shoot 37.3% from the field, seven% lower than the Hurricanes allow.

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Clemson W 59-54 Watsco Center
2/19/2023 @ Syracuse L 77-68 JMA Wireless Dome
2/23/2023 @ Louisville L 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Virginia - Watsco Center

