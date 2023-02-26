UCF vs. Tulsa: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-22, 1-15 AAC) host the UCF Knights (15-12, 6-9 AAC) at Donald W. Reynolds Center on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPNU. There is no line set for the game.
UCF vs. Tulsa Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Knights Betting Records & Stats
- Out of the Knights' 24 games with a set total, 14 have hit the over (58.3%).
- UCF's ATS record is 12-11-0 this season.
UCF vs. Tulsa Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tulsa
|66.3
|138.6
|77.9
|144.4
|144.3
|UCF
|72.3
|138.6
|66.5
|144.4
|135.6
Additional UCF Insights & Trends
- UCF has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Knights have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.
- UCF is 6-9-0 ATS in conference play this season.
- The Knights' 72.3 points per game are 5.6 fewer points than the 77.9 the Golden Hurricane give up to opponents.
- UCF has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 77.9 points.
Tulsa vs. UCF Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tulsa
|6-19-0
|15-10-0
|UCF
|12-11-0
|14-10-0
UCF vs. Tulsa Home/Away Splits
|Tulsa
|UCF
|4-9
|Home Record
|10-6
|0-11
|Away Record
|3-5
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|1-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-4-0
|70.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|61.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.6
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-3-0
