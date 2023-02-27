Monday's contest that pits the Southern Lady Jaguars (13-13) against the Florida A&M Rattlerettes (5-22) at Al Lawson Center has a projected final score of 66-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 27.

The Rattlerettes dropped their most recent outing 61-46 against Grambling on Saturday.

Florida A&M vs. Southern Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Al Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Florida A&M vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 66, Florida A&M 57

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Rattlerettes beat the Georgia State Lady Panthers 65-57 on November 15.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Florida A&M is 4-12 (.250%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

Florida A&M 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 277) on January 28

66-55 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 336) on February 4

69-53 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 360) on January 16

