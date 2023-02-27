The Orlando Magic, Jalen Suggs included, face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Suggs, in his last game (February 25 loss against the Pacers) produced 14 points and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Suggs' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 9.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.9 Assists 2.5 3.3 1.9 PRA -- 15.4 14.4 PR 11.5 12.1 12.5 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.3



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Pelicans

Suggs has taken 8.0 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 5.6% and 4.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 113.8 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the league.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.4 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25.1 assists per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have given up 12.3 makes per game, 15th in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 15 6 4 1 1 0 0

