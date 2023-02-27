Magic vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - February 27
The Orlando Magic (25-36) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (30-31) on Monday, February 27 at Smoothie King Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.
The Magic are coming off of a 121-108 loss to the Pacers in their most recent outing on Saturday. Franz Wagner scored a team-best 21 points for the Magic in the loss.
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|5.0
|4.0
|0.5
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring)
Magic vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSFL
Magic Season Insights
- The Magic score an average of 110.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 113.8 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Orlando has put together a 15-7 record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
- While the Magic are averaging 110.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 108.5 points per contest.
- Orlando knocks down 2.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 10.7 (25th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.0.
- The Magic rank 26th in the NBA with 109.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Magic vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-4
|225.5
