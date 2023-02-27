Moritz Wagner plus his Orlando Magic teammates take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Wagner, in his most recent appearance, had eight points in a 121-108 loss to the Pacers.

If you'd like to place a bet on Wagner's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Moritz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.1 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 2.6 Assists -- 1.7 1.4 PRA -- 17.5 13.8 PR 12.5 15.8 12.4 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.8



Moritz Wagner Insights vs. the Pelicans

Wagner is responsible for attempting 5.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.4 per game.

Wagner is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 103.1 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113.8 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 42.4 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans are ranked 12th in the league, giving up 25.1 per game.

Giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Moritz Wagner vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 16 5 4 2 0 0 0

