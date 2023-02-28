Two sputtering squads hit the court when the Florida Gators (14-15, 7-9 SEC) visit the Georgia Bulldogs (16-13, 6-10 SEC) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Gators will look to a three-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, losers of three straight.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida vs. Georgia matchup.

Florida vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Florida vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Florida is 13-16-0 ATS this season.

In the Gators' 29 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 14 times.

Georgia is 11-16-0 ATS this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total 15 out of 28 times this year.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Sportsbooks rate Florida considerably higher (56th in the country) than the computer rankings do (74th).

The Gators were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +30000, which is the 21st-biggest change in the country.

Florida's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

