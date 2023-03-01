Wednesday's game features the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (28-3) and the Lipscomb Lady Bisons (19-10) matching up at Allen Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-61 win for heavily favored FGCU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Eagles' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 76-46 win over Jacksonville State.

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

FGCU vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 75, Lipscomb 61

FGCU Schedule Analysis

Against the Liberty Lady Flames, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Eagles picked up their signature win of the season on January 2, a 70-53 home victory.

FGCU has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 111) on December 18

68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146) on November 26

81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 163) on November 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

FGCU Performance Insights