Florida vs. Kentucky Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has the Florida Gators (16-13) going head to head against the Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) at 1:30 PM ET (on March 1). Our computer prediction projects a close 70-68 victory for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Gators earned a 61-52 win over Missouri.
Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Florida vs. Kentucky Score Prediction
- Prediction: Florida 70, Kentucky 68
Florida Schedule Analysis
- The Gators notched their signature win of the season on February 23 by claiming an 81-77 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Gators have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (two), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- Florida has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Florida 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-73 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 51) on December 11
- 61-52 over Green Bay (No. 58) on November 24
- 61-52 on the road over Missouri (No. 66) on February 26
- 77-73 over Houston (No. 75) on November 26
- 73-55 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 119) on January 22
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Florida Performance Insights
- The Gators have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 69.5 points per game (101st in college basketball) and allowing 68.8 (291st in college basketball).
- Offensively, Florida is putting up 63.9 points per game this year in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (69.5 points per game) is 5.6 PPG higher.
- At home, the Gators are posting 13.3 more points per game (74.8) than they are in road games (61.5).
- Florida is surrendering 64.5 points per game this season at home, which is nine fewer points than it is allowing in road games (73.5).
- The Gators have been scoring 61.9 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 69.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.