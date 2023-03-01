The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) will be attempting to end a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Gators (16-13) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow.
  • When Kentucky gives up fewer than 69.5 points, it is 6-5.
  • Kentucky is 9-5 when it scores more than 68.8 points.
  • The 69.5 points per game the Gators put up are just 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).
  • When Florida totals more than 69.3 points, it is 10-6.
  • Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.
  • This season the Gators are shooting 37.9% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats make 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 11.7% less than the Gators' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 LSU L 90-79 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/23/2023 Alabama W 81-77 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
2/26/2023 @ Missouri W 61-52 Mizzou Arena
3/1/2023 Kentucky - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

