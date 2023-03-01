Franz Wagner plus his Orlando Magic teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, a 101-93 win over the Pelicans, Wagner totaled 11 points and two steals.

Let's break down Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.8 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 3.9 Assists 2.5 3.5 3.4 PRA 22.5 26.3 21.4 PR 19.5 22.8 18 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Franz Wagner has made 6.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 102 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 111.1 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 22.8 assists per game, the Bucks are the best squad in the league.

The Bucks allow 11.5 made 3-pointers per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

Franz Wagner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 36 25 6 2 2 0 0

