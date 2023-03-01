Magic vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:29 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (44-17) host the Orlando Magic (26-36) after winning 10 straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 9.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Magic vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSFL and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|-
Magic Betting Records & Stats
- The Magic have hit the over in 29 of their 62 games with a set total (46.8%).
- Orlando is 35-27-0 against the spread this season.
- The Magic have won in 21, or 41.2%, of the 51 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Orlando has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +350 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 22.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Magic vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|0
|0%
|114.9
|225.5
|111.1
|224.4
|225.6
|Magic
|0
|0%
|110.6
|225.5
|113.3
|224.4
|224.8
Additional Magic Insights & Trends
- Orlando has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Magic have gone over the total twice in their past 10 contests.
- This year, Orlando is 17-14-0 at home against the spread (.548 winning percentage). On the road, it is 18-13-0 ATS (.581).
- The Magic put up an average of 110.6 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 111.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.1 points, Orlando is 23-4 against the spread and 18-9 overall.
Magic vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|36-25
|4-9
|29-32
|Magic
|35-27
|8-4
|29-33
Magic vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Magic
|114.9
|110.6
|13
|28
|26-5
|23-4
|29-2
|18-9
|111.1
|113.3
|4
|16
|23-9
|26-10
|28-4
|21-15
