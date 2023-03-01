The Orlando Magic, Markelle Fultz included, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Fultz, in his last action, had 14 points, five assists and two steals in a 101-93 win over the Pelicans.

In this piece we'll break down Fultz's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Markelle Fultz Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 13.2 16.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.0 4.9 Assists 5.5 5.5 5.1 PRA 24.5 22.7 26 PR 18.5 17.2 20.9 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.4



Markelle Fultz Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.9 per contest.

The Magic rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.6. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.0 possessions per contest.

Conceding 111.1 points per game, the Bucks are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Bucks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks are No. 1 in the league, giving up 22.8 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are fourth in the NBA, conceding 11.5 makes per game.

Markelle Fultz vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/5/2022 32 20 4 2 2 0 2

