The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-19) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the South Florida Bulls (25-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The game airs on ESPN+.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

South Florida vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulls score 7.9 more points per game (71.2) than the Bearcats allow their opponents to score (63.3).
  • When South Florida allows fewer than 60.3 points, it is 16-0.
  • When it scores more than 63.3 points, South Florida is 22-2.
  • The 60.3 points per game the Bearcats average are just 1.0 more point than the Bulls give up (59.3).
  • When Cincinnati totals more than 59.3 points, it is 8-3.
  • Cincinnati's record is 8-14 when it allows fewer than 71.2 points.
  • This year the Bearcats are shooting 43.4% from the field, 4.4% higher than the Bulls concede.
  • The Bulls make 43.8% of their shots from the field, 7.9% lower than the Bearcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Florida Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 @ UCF W 73-44 Addition Financial Arena
2/18/2023 SMU W 70-62 Yuengling Center
2/22/2023 Tulsa W 93-83 Yuengling Center
3/1/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.