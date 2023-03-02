How to Watch the Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) will try to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.
Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison
- The Demon Deacons average 7.5 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (67.0).
- When Wake Forest allows fewer than 80.9 points, it is 14-14.
- When it scores more than 67.0 points, Wake Forest is 7-0.
- The Seminoles score 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.
- When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.
- Florida State's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.
- The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
- The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles concede.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 80-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 61-60
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|2/26/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 74-61
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
