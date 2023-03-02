The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15) will try to end an eight-game road losing streak at the Florida State Seminoles (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons average 7.5 fewer points per game (59.5) than the Seminoles give up to opponents (67.0).
  • When Wake Forest allows fewer than 80.9 points, it is 14-14.
  • When it scores more than 67.0 points, Wake Forest is 7-0.
  • The Seminoles score 80.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 59.5 the Demon Deacons allow.
  • When Florida State puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 23-7.
  • Florida State's record is 9-0 when it allows fewer than 59.5 points.
  • The Seminoles shoot 41.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Demon Deacons concede defensively.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 34.3% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Seminoles concede.

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Georgia Tech W 80-66 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
2/23/2023 @ Wake Forest W 61-60 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
2/26/2023 @ Clemson L 74-61 Littlejohn Coliseum
3/2/2023 Wake Forest - Greensboro Coliseum

