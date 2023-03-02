The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT is the place to tune in to see the Lightning and the Penguins go head to head.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Penguins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/26/2023 Penguins Lightning 7-3 PIT 10/15/2022 Penguins Lightning 6-2 PIT

Lightning Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 178 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 13th in NHL play.

The Lightning score the sixth-most goals in the NHL (211 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 60 24 61 85 74 41 100% Brayden Point 60 36 33 69 30 42 49.8% Steven Stamkos 60 26 36 62 42 22 55.5% Brandon Hagel 60 22 27 49 32 66 28.4% Alex Killorn 60 15 28 43 44 33 100%

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have allowed 190 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 18th in the NHL.

The Penguins have 194 goals this season (3.2 per game), 14th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players