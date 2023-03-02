Lightning vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 2
The Tampa Bay Lightning (37-19-4) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (30-21-9, winners of three straight) at Amalie Arena. The contest on Thursday, March 2 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT.
Over the last 10 games, the Lightning are 5-3-2 while putting up 33 total goals (eight power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 23.5%). They have allowed 25 goals.
Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Penguins Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Lightning 4, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-1.5)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning are 37-19-4 overall and 7-4-11 in overtime contests.
- Tampa Bay is 9-3-2 (20 points) in its 14 games decided by one goal.
- In the eight games this season the Lightning scored only one goal, they've finished 1-7-0 (two points).
- Tampa Bay has lost all six games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Lightning have scored three or more goals in 45 games (36-6-3, 75 points).
- In the 25 games when Tampa Bay has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 32 points after finishing 15-8-2.
- In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Tampa Bay is 21-9-3 (45 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 15-10-1 to record 31 points.
|Lightning Rank
|Lightning AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|5th
|3.52
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|13th
|12th
|2.97
|Goals Allowed
|3.17
|18th
|13th
|32.2
|Shots
|33.7
|5th
|18th
|31.6
|Shots Allowed
|33.9
|29th
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|21.4%
|13th
|11th
|81.5%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.1%
|15th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Lightning vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSUN, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.