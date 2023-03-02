Thursday's contest features the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (18-11) and the Boston College Eagles (16-16) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Miami (FL).

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Hurricanes earned an 85-74 victory against Virginia.

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 71, Boston College 63

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes beat the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies in a 77-66 win on January 8, which was their signature win of the season.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 losses (eight).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 21) on February 9

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 5

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2

85-74 at home over Virginia (No. 78) on February 26

Miami (FL) Performance Insights