The Orlando Magic, with Gary Harris, hit the court versus the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 139-117 loss to the Bucks (his last action) Harris produced three points.

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.4 6.6 Rebounds -- 2.1 2.5 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA -- 11.7 10.5 PR -- 10.5 9.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



This season, Gary Harris has made 2.9 shots per game, which adds up to 3.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.9 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Harris' Magic average 101.7 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are ranked 27th in the NBA, conceding 118.2 points per contest.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 46.5 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 26.5 assists per contest, the Hornets are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Hornets are the 21st-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 28 8 3 1 2 0 1

