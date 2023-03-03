Jalen Suggs will hope to make a difference for the Orlando Magic on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Charlotte Hornets.

Suggs, in his most recent action, had six points and two steals in a 139-117 loss to the Bucks.

Below, we dig into Suggs' stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 9.6 Rebounds 3.5 2.8 3.1 Assists 2.5 3.3 2.0 PRA -- 15.4 14.7 PR 12.5 12.1 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Jalen Suggs Insights vs. the Hornets

Suggs is responsible for taking 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

He's connected on 1.1 threes per game, or 6.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Suggs' opponents, the Hornets, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Magic average 101.7 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Hornets have given up 118.2 points per game, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets are ranked 29th in the league, conceding 46.5 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.5 assists per game, the Hornets are the worst squad in the league.

The Hornets give up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, 21st-ranked in the league.

Jalen Suggs vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 30 2 4 7 0 1 1

