Spectrum Center is where the Orlando Magic (26-37) and Charlotte Hornets (20-44) will square off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Paolo Banchero and Terry Rozier are players to watch for the Magic and Hornets, respectively.

How to Watch Magic vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Magic's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Magic fell to the Bucks on Wednesday, 139-117. Their top scorer was Cole Anthony with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cole Anthony 28 7 4 0 0 3 Markelle Fultz 21 7 5 0 0 1 Wendell Carter Jr. 19 10 0 0 1 1

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero leads his squad in points (19.7), rebounds (6.6) and assists (3.6) per game, shooting 41.9% from the field and 27.1% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner puts up 18.8 points, 4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 36.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 15.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bol Bol posts 9.9 points, 6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest, shooting 57.5% from the floor.

Markelle Fultz puts up 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markelle Fultz 16.6 5.2 5.3 1.4 0.4 0.5 Paolo Banchero 16.8 7.3 3.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 Wendell Carter Jr. 15.6 8.9 1.9 0.5 0.4 1.3 Franz Wagner 15 3.4 3.1 1 0.2 1.7 Cole Anthony 9.5 3.4 3.4 0.1 0.7 0.8

