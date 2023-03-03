Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Friday's contest features the Virginia Tech Hokies (24-4) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-11) squaring off at Greensboro Coliseum (on March 3) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-63 win for Virginia Tech.
The Hurricanes came out on top in their most recent game 84-69 against Boston College on Thursday.
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 70, Miami (FL) 63
Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Hurricanes took down the No. 8 Virginia Tech Hokies, 77-66, on January 8.
- The Hurricanes have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 30th-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 39th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Miami (FL) is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 41st-most wins.
Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on January 5
- 86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on February 9
- 69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2
- 59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16
- 85-74 at home over Virginia (No. 79) on February 26
Miami (FL) Performance Insights
- The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 8.0 points per game (posting 71.7 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and allowing 63.7 per contest, 158th in college basketball) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- Miami (FL) has averaged 4.4 fewer points in ACC play (67.3) than overall (71.7).
- At home, the Hurricanes score 74.8 points per game. On the road, they average 65.5.
- Miami (FL) is allowing fewer points at home (60.6 per game) than on the road (68.4).
- The Hurricanes are putting up 66.4 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 5.3 fewer points than their average for the season (71.7).
