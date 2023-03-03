Wendell Carter Jr. and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Carter totaled 19 points and 10 rebounds in his previous game, which ended in a 139-117 loss against the Bucks.

Now let's examine Carter's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Wendell Carter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.1 15.6 Rebounds 10.5 8.8 8.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 1.9 PRA 28.5 26.4 26.4 PR 26.5 23.9 24.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Wendell Carter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Wendell Carter Jr. Insights vs. the Hornets

Carter is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.7 per game.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Carter's opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.7.

Conceding 118.2 points per contest, the Hornets are the 27th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the league, allowing 46.5 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are the worst team in the NBA, conceding 26.5 assists per game.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per contest, the Hornets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA.

Wendell Carter Jr. vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 29 20 12 3 2 0 0 11/14/2022 32 20 5 4 3 2 0 10/28/2022 26 15 5 4 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Carter or any of his Magic teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.