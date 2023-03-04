Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (18-11) and Florida Atlantic Owls (12-16) matching up at FAU Arena has a projected final score of 68-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

Their last time out, the Owls lost 76-61 to Rice on Thursday.

Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

Florida Atlantic vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 68, Florida Atlantic 62

Florida Atlantic Schedule Analysis

On January 19, the Owls captured their signature win of the season, an 81-66 victory over the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 168) in our computer rankings.

The Owls have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 50th-most in the country.

Florida Atlantic 2022-23 Best Wins

66-61 at home over North Texas (No. 206) on December 29

67-59 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 214) on December 2

76-66 on the road over Florida International (No. 217) on January 11

70-60 at home over Florida International (No. 217) on December 13

80-75 at home over UAB (No. 222) on February 2

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights