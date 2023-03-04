How to Watch Florida State vs. Virginia Tech on TV or Live Stream - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (17-13, 7-12 ACC) are welcoming in the Florida State Seminoles (9-21, 7-12 ACC) for a matchup of ACC foes at Cassell Coliseum, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Florida State Stats Insights
- Florida State has put together a 9-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44% from the field.
- The Hokies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Seminoles rank 288th.
- The Seminoles score an average of 70 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 69.4 the Hokies allow.
- Florida State has a 7-4 record when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.
Florida State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Florida State is averaging 2.2 more points per game at home (71.6) than on the road (69.4).
- At home the Seminoles are allowing 74.2 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than they are on the road (79.1).
- At home, Florida State sinks 6.4 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than it averages on the road (6.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (31.5%) than on the road (37%) as well.
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Boston College
|L 75-69
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Miami
|W 85-84
|Watsco Center
|2/27/2023
|North Carolina
|L 77-66
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.