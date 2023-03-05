Sunday's contest between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (29-3) and Stetson Hatters (13-19) matching up at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 79-50 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored FGCU, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:00 PM ET on March 5.

The Eagles head into this matchup following a 101-59 win over Lipscomb on Wednesday.

FGCU vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 79, Stetson 50

FGCU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 18, the Eagles took down the Kentucky Wildcats (No. 99 in our computer rankings) by a score of 69-63.

The Eagles have 11 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

FGCU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (15).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 102) on January 2

68-60 over San Diego (No. 126) on November 20

65-45 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 18

63-50 on the road over Hawaii (No. 143) on November 26

81-62 at home over Old Dominion (No. 158) on November 7

FGCU Performance Insights