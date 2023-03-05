As they prepare for a game against the Portland Trail Blazers (29-34), the Orlando Magic (27-37) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 at Amway Center.

In their last outing on Friday, the Magic secured a 117-106 win against the Hornets. Paolo Banchero's team-high 31 points paced the Magic in the victory.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 5.0 4.0 0.5 Gary Harris SG Out Adductor 8.4 2.2 1.2

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: Out (Calf), Justise Winslow: Out (Ankle), Ryan Arcidiacono: Out (Back), Anfernee Simons: Out (Ankle)

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and ROOT Sports NW+

Magic Season Insights

The Magic score just 4.9 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Trail Blazers give up (115.7).

Orlando has a 13-7 record when scoring more than 115.7 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Magic have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 108.0 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 110.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Orlando knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (26th in the league), 2.4 fewer than its opponents (13.0).

The Magic's 109.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in the NBA, and the 111.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in the league.

Magic vs. Trail Blazers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Magic -3 229.5

